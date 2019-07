INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new report says poor communication at work from bosses makes jobs tougher.

In a survey in the Economist, more than half of people say they get more stressed when leaders don’t communicate properly. The survey showed 44 percent of people said bad communication led to project delays or prevented them from finishing at all.

Chris Westfall stopped by to discuss Daybreak on Friday to discuss these findings.

