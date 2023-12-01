Search
Ring in the holidays in Muncie with Cirque Musica

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare to be enchanted this holiday season as Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland brings the magic of the holidays to life at Emens Auditorium on December 3, 2023.

“Wonderland” promises an entirely new musical odyssey that transports audiences to a fantastical realm, ensuring an unforgettable holiday experience.

With a talented cast of Cirque Musica performers, the show guarantees a spectacle of acrobatics, aerial feats, hilarious antics, and abundant holiday spirit.

This blend of mesmerizing grace and daring athleticism, coupled with a musical repertoire of timeless seasonal classics, is sure to leave spectators in awe.

Vincent Ortega, the lead singer, choreographer, and associate director, offers insights into this high-flying holiday tradition, promising a night of wonder and joy for all.

