Potentially deadly heart condition on the rise in Midwest; young adults hit hardest

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to the American Heart Association, the risk of stroke has been increasing steadily in adults forty-nine years and younger for the past three decades.. especially in adults living in the Midwest.

Strokes occur when a blood vessel carrying oxygen to the brain is blocked by a blood clot. 

Risk factors include high blood pressure, obesity and type 2 diabetes.. chronic diseases that are also on the rise in younger populations across the U-S.

Signs of a stroke include sudden balance and vision loss, weakness in the arms or legs and slurred speech.

