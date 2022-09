All Indiana

Season 2 of ‘Relative Justice’ begins Monday

Are you familiar with family drama? What happens when those arguments around the dinner table turn mean and ugly?

That’s when it’s time to call in Judge Rhonda Wills, host of “Relative Justice.”

She joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss the show’s new season.

It airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on MYINDY-23.