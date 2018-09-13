Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old man last seen in this Wayne County city.

Jalen Thomas McCuin was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

McCuin was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beanie cap, sunglasses, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. McCuin has tattoos of a sun, stars and a moon on both arms, tattoos across his chest, and a tattoo of cross on his hand between thumb and forefinger.

Anyone with information on McCuin was asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.