Sorry! Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is not going to the Grammys with the pop star

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(CNN) — It looks like Taylor Swift will have a “blank space” to fill as far as who may accompany her to this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, because boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be able to make it.

“I wish I can go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every award that she is nominated for,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” further noting that he’ll be at a team practice on Saturday and that “unfortunately,” Sunday is a travel day.

It’s understandable enough that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wouldn’t be there.

“I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week,” he said, later adding that “football is my main focus right now” as the Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game on February 11.

Swift is nominated for six Grammys this weekend, including album of the year for her 2022 album “Midnights.” Should she win the award, she will break the record for most wins of any artist in the category. She’s previously won the category three times and is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. She also stands to win, for the first time, record of the year and song of the year, both for her track “Anti-Hero” off of “Midnights.”

All things considered, though, it’s likely Swift will understand Kelce not being able to be there with her. Whether it was the NFL star jetting to Argentina to watch Swift perform an “Eras Tour” concert, or all 12 times Swift attended his football games, the couple have continued to show up for each other.

“We’re two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, it’s nothing more than that,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode. “How much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it.”

And they’re enjoying every minute together, he said, adding, “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.