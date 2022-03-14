News

Spot Freight growing in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Spot Freight Inc. is expanding its presence in downtown Indianapolis. The logistics company says it will occupy more than 42,000 square feet of the Capital Center building and add more than 200 employees by 2023.

Spot will take up the 11th and 12th floors of the newly-renovated building at 251 North Illinois Street. The company says the space will have room for 280 people and be used to provide capacity for its operations and technology functions.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do, and we are committed to backing them with the support they need to grow while providing a best-in-class experience,” Andrew Elsener, co-founder of Spot, said in written remarks. “As an organization we believe there is great energy in being together, in a vibrant city among many other mission-driven companies, and this new space in conjunction with our current footprint, will foster true collaboration.”

The company is working with Chicago-based Zeller Realty Group, which owns the Capital Center and has invested more than $8 million to renovate the building with new amenities, including an upgraded 250-foot glass atrium, gathering areas and outdoor patio.

“Not only has Zeller invested in common space amenities that are more than attractive to our employees, but we are also working with their team to bring the space to life,” said Spot Director of Operations Kreg Hunter. “It will lend itself to new operational efficiencies and help facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication.”

The company says it will maintain its current 36,000-square-foot headquarters at 141 South Meridian Street, which will undergo modifications and house its sales and service divisions.

Spot is working with Axis Architecture + Interiors and Business Furniture to outfit the new space. Construction is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.

The company currently employs some 400 workers in the U.S. with its additional offices in Charlotte and Tempe, Arizona.