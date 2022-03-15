News

State identifies sites for archives, schools

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The state has selected a site for a new state archives building as well as a co-located site for the Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Governor Eric Holcomb’s office says a total of $260 million has been approved for both projects.

The new archives building will be constructed on a state-owned site in downtown Indianapolis near the Senate Avenue Parking Garage on the canal. Holcomb’s office says the $35 million, 59,000-square-foot building will provide proper storage, maintenance and restoration services for archival documents.

Meanwhile, the current home of the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired on the north side of Indianapolis will serve as the home for both schools. The state says it will invest $225 million to renovate current facilities and add new buildings to allow both schools to operate independently while being able to share resources.

“These are two projects that play crucial roles in our state’s future,” Holcomb said in written remarks. “The location of the archives building will bring further opportunities to showcase our state’s history and provide new partnership opportunities with the Indiana State Museum, Indiana State Library, Indiana War Memorials and other entities all in the same area. The modernization of both schools are long overdue. This new campus will have facilities that promote safer and positive learning experiences for future ISD and ISBVI students.”

The funding for both projects was approved last year by the Indiana General Assembly.