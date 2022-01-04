News

Sun King to open brewery in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing Co. is opening its first brewery and tap room outside of Indiana. Sun King says the new Sarasota, Florida brewery will take over an existing 5,000-square-foot space.

The Sun King Sarasota Brewery and Tap Room will feature 18 taps including core beers like Sunlight Cream Ale and Orange Vanilla Cream Ale, as well as seasonal and specialty beers.

“We are excited to expand Sun King’s operations outside of the Hoosier state and tap into Florida, where residents of the Sunshine State have been enjoying our beers for several years,” said Sun King co-founder and owner Clay Robinson. “We have seen a sharp increase in sales in several areas outside of Indiana, and we look forward to building strong relationships with the people of Sarasota, brewing and sharing great beers, and contributing to the community.”

The brewery will feature food from local food trucks. Sun King says the facility will be family-friendly and will feature games and activities as well as an outdoor seating area.

Joe Burns, vice president of sales for Sun King, will oversee operations at the Florida location, which is set to open this summer.

Sun King operates four taprooms in the Indianapolis metro area and one in Kokomo. Last year, the brewery announced plans to open a Mishawaka location in 2022.