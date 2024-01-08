Taylor Swift didn’t react to Jo Koy’s Golden Globes joke about her

(CNN) — “Unbothered” appears to have been the word to best describe Taylor Swift when host Jo Koy mentioned her in a joke at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Koy couldn’t resist poking fun at the mania surrounding Swift’s attendance at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy said. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera person understood the assignment and panned to the superstar singer in the ballroom for her reaction.

Swift looked nonplussed and took a sip of her drink.

There’s been some controversy about how much the league has leaned into Swift and her fame to help promote their games.

She talked about it in her Time Person of the Year interview.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”