Taylor Swift makes chart history again

(CNN) — Taylor Swift knows all to well what it’s like to top the charts and she’s done it again.

Swift “is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963, ” according to Billboard

Swift got there with her most recent album “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” along with “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

It’s all the more impressive given that “Lover” came out in 2019, “Folklore” in 2020, “Midnights” in 2022, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in July 2023 and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in October 2023.

The last artist to complete such a feat was Prince, but it happened after his death at the age of 57 in 2016.

In October, Swift broke her own Spotify record by becoming the most-streamed artist in a single day in the streamer’s history, while “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year.