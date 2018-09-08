Thousands without power as storms hit central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands were without power Saturday afternoon as rain continued to pour down on central Indiana.

Indianapolis Power & Light was reporting 3,024 customers without power at 5:41 p.m. A few hundred customers were without power on the city’s near north side, but more than 1,000 outages were in Monrovia, southwest of Indianapolis.

The area near Madison Avenue and E Stop 11 Road was also reporting about 350 customers without power, and more than 200 people were without power southeast of the South Split.

Duke Energy was reporting 230 without power in Zionsville and nearly 300 without power in Delphi.