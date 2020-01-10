Home/Business, Latest News, National, News/Thursday’s business headlines

Thursday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Kroger

Kroger is launching a meatless ground beef and burger patties under its Simple Truth Emerge line.

U.S. grocery stores will sell $7.2 billion of meat substitutes by 2025 as more consumers eat less meat due to health or environmental concerns, according to a UBS estimate.

Monsanto

Monsanto RoundUp cancer trials are expected to be postponed.

One trial set to start January 27 has been officially postponed with no new trial date yet set.

Discussions are underway to postpone one or more highly anticipated RoundUp cancer trials set to start in January, including trials scheduled for St. Louis, the former hometown of RoundUp herbicide maker Monsanto.

Airbags

Taka recalls 10 million more faulty airbag inflators.

The cars being recalled this time were among the first recalled initially and repaired with also faulty parts.

The new round of recalls affects U.S. market vehicles from BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Subaru among others.

Oil prices

Oil prices sank after President Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down” and that the U.S. would impose sanctions instead of another military strike as feared by some.

Oil dropped about 5%. Investors have been worried for a week that the Iran conflict could disrupt the flow of oil globally.



