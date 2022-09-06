News

Top things parents struggle getting kids to do

Kid-ing with Kayla — There are some things kids just don’t want to do whether it’s cleaning their room, going to sleep or eating healthy. Kayla Sullivan did a report about a time she was at the pool and her son did not want to get out of the water. Unfortunately, she was fully clothed so, she was feeling pretty helpless!

Click to see what she did next: VIDEO

Getting out of the pool isn’t the only thing kids don’t want to do! We asked parents to send some of the top things they struggle getting their kids to do.

Here are some of the responses:

Chores

Going to sleep

Getting in the car

Putting on their seatbelt or getting in their car seat

Taking a nap

Eating

Getting off the computer

Turning off the TV or iPad

Putting gas in the car after using it

Texting or calling back their parents

Brushing their teeth

Taking a shower or bath

Getting off their phone

Staying asleep

Talking about their day

Getting things themselves instead of asking their parents

Going to school

Waking up for school

Putting their socks and shoes on

Putting their clothes away

Stop arguing with parents

Take medicine

Flushing the toilet

Listening

Picking up towels off the bathroom floor

Staying seated at dinner

Brushing their hair

Homework

Washing their hands

Shut cabinet doors

Turn off lights

Trying new foods

Eye or ear drops when needed

Reading

Dishes

Get along with siblings

