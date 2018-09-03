Underage party ends in 7 arrests, theft of car, electronics

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Saturday night house party ended with thousands of dollars’ worth of possessions stolen and seven people arrested for underage drinking.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7400 block of East County Road 400 South just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of noise.

They arrived to find at least 30 vehicles outside a residence and spoke to two teens who said they were waiting for a ride after a party at the residence. Then they saw what the report called “mass exodus of the party.”

As deputies entered the residence, they found open containers of alcohol throughout the home.

Carver Melton, 20, who was renting the home, thanked the deputies for “showing up because it was getting out of hand,” according to the police report. He told deputies about 200 people had been at the party at one point.

As deputies were trying to determine which of the remaining partygoers had been engaged in underaged drinking, a 17-year-old girl tried to hide from the deputies, the police report said. She continued to resist arrest as deputies took her into custody, according to the report.

Those arrested:

Amber Remie, 20, of Indianapolis: possession of alcohol by a minor

Cayden Edwards, 18, of Connersville: possession of alcohol by a minor

Katlyn Giles, 18, of Edinburgh: possession of alcohol by a minor

Kyle Hawk, 20, of Franklin: possession of alcohol by a minor

Carver Melton, 20, of Franklin: possession of alcohol by a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Angela Wotring, 19, of Beech Grove: possession of alcohol by a minor

Hannah Nilsson, 19, of Indianapolis: possession of alcohol by a minor

Later Sunday morning, Giles called sheriff’s deputies to report that while she was in jail, her Honda SUV and her wallet, both left at the residence, had been stolen.

Melton and Hawk, who live at the house where the party was held, also reported thefts after they got out of jail. Melton told deputies a MacBook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and $400 in cash had been stolen, while Hawk reported his car keys and a video game controller were gone.

Booking photos for those arrested were not available on Sunday night.