Franciscan offering art therapy for violence victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health is partnering with the Beacon of Hope Crisis Center to offer art therapy classes in an effort to help victims of violence.

The program is called “Take It Out In Art!”

The former coordinator for the Center of Hope at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Caroline Fisher, and the leader of these classes, Patty Coulter, join Phil Sanchez to discuss how the classes work, how art can be therapeutic for participants, and where the inspiration for the program came from.

“It’s going to give them so much joy, confidence and just an outlet. That is just a freeing place to be creative,” Coulter said. “I think the creative process is so great with healing.”

Click the video to see the entire interview.