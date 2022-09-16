UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Keeping kids safe online

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University Communications Studies professor is teaching parents how to limit their child’s social media time without villainizing the websites they use to stay connected to their friends and stay informed.

Krista Longtin, an Assistant Dean of Faculty Affairs and Professional Development at the University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to explain a few of the strategies parents can use.

“I think one of the most important things that parents can do to help their kids decide how much time is too much is to have conversations with kids,” she said. “Ask them how they’re using their devices. How much time they are actually spending and provide them with sort of real information. I sometimes struggle to not pick up my device myself and so helping kids to know that that’s even a struggle that parents face. I think is an important part of helping kids use devices in a way that is supportive.”

