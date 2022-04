UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Make-A-Wish celebrates 40 years

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Forty years ago, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted its very first wish.

Since that day, the foundation has helped make dreams come true for more than 520,000 children worldwide.

On Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” Phil is joined by Make-A-Wish cofounder Linda Pauling, who explains how the foundation got its start.