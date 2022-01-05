Vaccine Central

ISDH: 12,960 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths; 3,260 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 12,960 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Sept. 25 to Jan. 4.

A total of 1,299,480 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 39 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 18,644 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 652 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 34.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 22.5%.

A total of 16,905,285 tests have been administered to 4,792,173 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,260 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the most hospitalizations since Dec. 4, 2020.

ISDH says 8,640,856 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,568,721 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,126,835 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 297,168,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,463,900 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.