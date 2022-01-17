Vaccine Central

ISDH: 9,870 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 19,566

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 9,870 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

A total of 1,462,456 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Jan. 16.

However, the dashboard’s total number of positive cases increased by 36,579 since it was last updated Jan. 14. The number of deaths increased by 75.

A total of 19,566 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 742 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 43.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 29.7%.

A total of 17,577,797 tests have been administered to 4,913,839 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,363 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,906,092 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,609,964 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,165,217 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 329,675,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,543,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.