Vectren, Ivy Tech offer degree program to employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Evansville-based Vectren Energy Delivery and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to offer a degree program designed specifically for lineworkers and natural gas construction workers. The Achieve Your Degree program will allow employees to earn college credentials, as well as an Associate of Applied Science degree, via apprenticeships, on-the-job training and Ivy Tech coursework.

Through the program, Vectren employees will have the opportunity to earn an interdisciplinary certificate, technical certificate and ultimately an Energy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree.

The partnership has worked to eliminate barriers that arise when working toward a degree while working full-time. In addition to using job training toward college credit, several of the classes are being offered in an online format. The initiative also allows for financial flexibility with the option of deferring tuition and fees until the end of the semester when Vectren’s tuition reimbursement will take effect.

“We are proud to partner with Ivy Tech Community College to allow our lineworkers and gas apprentices the opportunity to further their education and obtain an associate degree, while developing their skills in their field of work,” said J.D. Street, director of technical training at Vectren. “Vectren values its employees and supports a path toward personal and professional development.”