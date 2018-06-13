Volleyball tournament to raise money for Noblesville school shooting victim

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Academy Volleyball Club will host a volleyball tournament July 20-22 to benefit Ella Whistler and her family. Ella was shot 7 times while she was in class at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25th and she remains hospitalized while she recovers from her injuries. Teacher Jason Seaman was also wounded in the shooting but was released from the hospital shortly after the incident.

Ella played volleyball at the academy last year, according to the club, and played at Noblesville West Middle School this year.

“Ella is part of the Academy family, and it’s the least we can do to show our support,” said Emily Hawthorne, director and owner of The Academy Volleyball Club.

The club will be covering all expenses for the event and says 100% of the sales (not just profits!) will go to Ella and her family. The Academy Volleyball Club tells us they’ve had several families and companies assist with donations and offers to help with the event. Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the Whistler family to help cover expenses.

The club, located at 6355 E 30th St. in Indianapolis, also will hold a silent auction and sell “Ella Invite” T-shirts at the event and online.