What to expect NBA All-Star weekend

Joining us today is Joey Graziano, the NBA Head of Event Strategy and Management.

He joined us to discuss several key points related to the upcoming NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis.

He shared why this edition aims to be the most fan-first and accessible All-Star event ever, detailing the various ways fans can actively participate.

He also discussed the city’s transformation for the All-Star Weekend and outlined the exciting lineup of events scheduled, including the NBA Crossover Concert Series featuring DJ Zedd on February 16, Keith Urban on February 17, and more acts yet to be announced.

The itinerary encompasses the Celebrity Game on February 16, Rising Stars on February 16, and All-Star Practice on February 17, culminating in the 73rd All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18.