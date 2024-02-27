Why it’s important to spay and neuter your pet

Why it’s important to spray/neuter your pet

World Spay Day, established in 1995 by the Doris Day Animal League, stands as an annual event aimed at saving lives through the advocacy and promotion of pet neutering, excluding those intended for breeding purposes.

Traditionally observed on the last Tuesday of February, coinciding with Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, this initiative addresses key questions surrounding the timing and procedure of pet neutering.

For clarification, “neutering” encompasses surgeries that render pets incapable of reproduction, with “spay” or technically, ovariohysterectomy (or ovarioectomy) for females, and castration for males.

Guidelines from the American Association of Feline Practitioners suggest neutering cats not intended for breeding by the age of 4 or 5 months, considering their reproductive capabilities by 5 months.

Canine neutering recommendations, however, vary based on size, with small to medium-sized dogs often neutered around 6 months, while experts advise waiting until at least 1 year for large breeds and 18–24 months for giant breeds, weighing over 70 lbs.

Pet owners have multiple options for neutering, including high-volume, low-cost services or scheduling with their regular veterinarian.

It’s crucial to inquire about comprehensive estimates, including pre-surgical procedures and post-operative care, to ensure a smooth recovery for furry companions.