Winning $50K Powerball ticket purchased in September set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in September is set to expire this month.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop on the Way 10 at 422 Spring St. in Fort Wayne for the Sept. 18 drawing.

The ticket will expire on Monday, March 18.

According to a release, the ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 N. Meridian St.

The winning Powerball numbers are 2-21-26-40-42 with the Powerball of 9.