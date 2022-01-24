News

WISH-TV launches “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez”

INDIANAPOLIS – January 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced the launch of “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez,” a reformatted, live weekday 30-minute Late News.

“WISH-TV already produces more than 80 hours of local programming per week, more than any other station in Indiana, and we’re always seeking new ways to engage our viewers across all our platforms by offering creative and unique ways to keep our community informed,” explained McCoy. “’News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez’ is an original approach to local news in Indiana that will help educate and keep our audience engaged via a non-traditional delivery with more robust and compelling content.”

Viewers will get all of the day’s essential headlines and weather forecast in a matter of minutes, delivered in a fast- paced and thorough manner, and followed by an exclusive segment called “UnPHILtered.“

“UnPHILtered” is a no-holds-barred exclusive content feature that will include interviews with community newsmakers, two-sided debates on pertinent local and national topics as well as community feel-good stories.

“I love that we at WISH-TV continue to be creative and differentiate ourselves from our competition in how we deliver news,” said Al Carl, Vice President and News Director at WISH-TV. “We believe our ‘News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez’ will have a significant impact on this community because it will be filled with unique content delivered by Phil who Indiana viewers have grown to love and trust.”

Phil serves as the news anchor of News 8 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and now “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez.” As one of the most experienced journalists in the market, Phil brings his own unique perspective to the community. Phil has worked in local news for nearly 20 years, receiving numerous awards including an Emmy.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead this show and I look forward to engaging directly with the community to bring the stories and information our viewers want. I look forward to your story request and feedback at Unphiltered@wishtv.com ,” said Sanchez.

“News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez” can be seen on weeknights at 11 p.m. on the WISH-TV statewide news network.