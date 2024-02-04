Woman arrested for murder in Tell City

Mugshot of Tonya Coomer, 51, who was arrested for a murder in Tell City on Saturday night. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested for a murder in Tell City on Saturday night, according to Indiana State Police.

At an undisclosed time Saturday night, officers with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Tell City Police Department responded to a 911 call of a female stating her boyfriend had just been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and located a male, Aaron Waninger, who was unresponsive. Officers attempted to provide life-saving medical aid, but they were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police were contacted to assist in the investigation. When troopers arrived, they spoke to Tonya Coomer, 51, of Tell City. During further investigation, troopers determined Coomer had shot Waninger. Coomer was arrested and transported to the Perry County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

Coomer is being preliminarily charged with murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm, both of which are felonies.

Investigators notified Waninger’s family of his death and the Perry County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy. The incident is still under investigation.