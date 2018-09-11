YMCA sells 103-year-old Anderson building to developer

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The YMCA of Madison County has sold its 103-year-old facility and is planning to expand to a larger facility, its CEO said Tuesday.

Mark Springer said the downtown Anderson building at 8 W. 12th St. was sold to Episcopal Retirement Services of Cincinnati. The company develops senior living communities.

The YMCA will remain in the building for up to five years as part of a lease agreement with Episcopal Retirement.

Springer said the YMCA has already begun planning to expand to a larger facility to handle expanded programming and participation. In the past year, the YMCA has seen marked growth in its before- and after-school programs and its summer camps.

Focus groups have been evaluating needs for a new facility, and a property committee has met to discuss options for finding a new location. The committee’s discussions have included looking at various properties in Anderson and possible land donations.

“We’ve already had a lot of great discussions,” Springer said by phone from the Elwood YMCA branch.

The CEO said a WISH Patrol visit in May 2017 was a significant moment that resulted in a growing number of people learning how important the YMCA was to Anderson.

Springer declined to give the purchase price.

The YMCA of Madison County has facilities in Anderson, Elwood and Pendleton.