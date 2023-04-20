Young sweetens US Senate’s candy desk

Senator Todd Young stands vigilant at the candy desk, a long running tradition to not only display candies from the senator's home state, but to also bring together politicians on either side of the aisle through a love of sweets. (Provided Photo/Senator Todd Young's Office)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young has been chosen as the new sentry of the Senate’s “candy desk.”

The candy desk has been a tradition since the 1960s, with the new senator selected being responsible for stocking the desk with sweets native to the senator’s home state. The candies are available to all, no matter which side of the political spectrum the senator falls on.

The candy desk is located in the last row aisle desk, right next to the Chamber’s busiest entrance.

The Republican from Indiana says in a release made Tuesday that he hopes to spotlight the unique and amazing treats made and distributed by Hoosiers.

“The candy desk is a popular destination for senators from both sides of the aisle, and I’m excited to share Hoosier candies with my colleagues. Perhaps the taste of Hoosier hospitality will sweeten the sometimes bitter divide in Washington,” Young said in a statement.

Some of the candies to make an appearance at the candy desk will include those from Albanese Confectionary Group in Merrillville, New Albany Sugar Shoppe in New Albany, The Sweet Tooth in Munster, and more.

Sen. Young is the second Hoosier to man the desk, the first being Sen. Richard Luger from 1977-1979.