‘Pet Pals TV’: 2023 Conservation Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and furry guest Stewie, joined News 8 to talk about Indianapolis Zoological Society’s biannual conservation award, the Indianapolis Prize.

The winner of the 2023 Indianapolis Prize is Pablo Borboroglu, a penguin expert who has spent three decades working with penguins and leading conservation efforts across the world.

Patty shares with News 8 an interview Borboroglu did with Steve Sweitzer, reporter with Pet Pals TV, where he discusses his work.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.