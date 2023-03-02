‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating 2023 Indianapolis Prize finalists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Judy Palermo, director of publications for the the Indianapolis Zoological Society, to talk about the 2023 Indianapolis Prize finalists.

The Indianapolis Prize is an award that recognizes the most successful conservationists who have achieved major victories in saving an animal species or group of species.

“We started this in 2006 and it takes two years to do the full process.” said Palermo. “We had more than 50 nominees and we narrowed it down to six.”

To learn more, watch the video above.

For more information, visit the Indianapolis Zoo website