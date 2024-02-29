Search
‘Pet Pals TV:’ Cicadas emerge mid April

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Experts say a “once-in-a-lifetime” happening of two different broods – or groups of cicadas – is set to emerge at the same time in 2024.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Noah’s Communications Manager Tom Dock to explain why these bugs pose a problem for pets, especially dogs.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Watch ‘Pet Pals TV” every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV.

