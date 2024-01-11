Pet Pals TV: Delivering special Valentine’s from pups

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

ICAN Communications Manager Samantha Thompson joins Midday to talk about service dog training and their upcoming fundraiser.

“We have a really important fundraising initiative going on right now called Puppy Love Valentine’s, and it costs can about $30,000 to train one single service dog. We really rely on donations, grants, and initiatives like puppy love to help us place as many dogs with Hoosiers in need as we can. So, Puppy Love Valentine’s is our annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser where you can have a service dog in training, go and deliver a special Valentine’s Day gift box filled with goodies to your sweetheart.” said Thompson.

