Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Fixed by 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cheri Storms, CEO of Pet Friendly Services, to talk about the importance of getting your cat spayed or neutered.

“There’s a national campaign called ‘fixed by five,’ by five months of age, get your cat fixed,” Storms said.

Getting your cat fixed will help decrease the amount of cats being born, and in turn, ending up in shelters.

Watch the full interview to learn more about why you should get your cat spayed or neutered.