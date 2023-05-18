‘Pet Pals TV’: Harmful medicines for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals to speak on the harmful drugs that can also be fatal to dogs.

“As we see different things happening with recreational drugs, especially THC products like marijuana and CBD and things like that. We’re starting to see more problems with our pets,” Dock said.

Many pet owners come into the animal hospital when their pets get into the drugs they may have had at home, but are scared to admit it.

Dock says “I don’t believe veterinarians are required here in the state of Indiana” to report these incidents to police when they happen. They just hope there are lessons learned after so it won’t happen again.

