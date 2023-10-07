‘Pet Pals TV’: IndyHumane’s Mutt Strutt

IndyHumane's Colleen Walker (left), Inky the dog, and News 8's Hanna Mordoh. Indy Humane's annual fundraiser, Mutt Strutt, is on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, News 8’s Hanna Mordoh was joined by Colleen Walker and Inky the dog from IndyHumane.

IndyHumane’s annual fundraiser, Mutt Strutt, is just one week away.

Mutt Strutt is a 5K fun run (or walk) that raises money for homeless animals in need. The daylong event also includes a dachshund derby, a costume contest, and a parade of adoptable animals.

Watch the interview above to learn more.