Pet Pals TV: It’s Blue Time!

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Butler’s mascot Blue and his owner Evan Kraus joins Midday to talk about none other than Blue! Detailing Blue’s busy schedule traveling with Butler’s Basketball team.

“He’ll travel to about six or seven away games every year. Our next trip is actually out to Connecticut for UConn.” said Kraus.

