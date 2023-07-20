Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: Learning about German Shepherd 

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter and videographer, to talk about German Shepherds.

“They’re considered like a one-man breed or a one-woman breed and when you have them they’ll be very loyal to your family and they’ve kind of come from a history of herding dogs,” Wood said.

Watch the video to find out more about German Shepherds.

News 8’s Drew Blair’s German Shepherd Baden.
(Provided Photo/Drew Blair)

