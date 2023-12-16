Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: Life with Pickles is far from ‘ruff’

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Keith Gray, an explosive detection canine handler for TSA at the Indianapolis airport, and Pickles, join News 8!

Gray talks with the Daybreak team about how Pickles entered his life.

“My husband was on his way to work one morning about two months ago, and he thought he saw a coyote in the road. Sure enough, he pulls up, and this dog just comes running up to the car, just all excited, super waggy tail, and he just jumped in the car, like, ‘Hey, take me somewhere,'” he said.

He says that he and his husband found Pickles’ owners, but learned that the owners weren’t able to keep him. They then partnered with Four Legged Ranch to try to find him an owner, but during the process, they fell in love with Pickles.

Hear more about Pickles’ adoption story, how Gray introduced him to the family, and more in the full interview above!

(Provided Photos/Keith Gray)

