‘Pet Pals TV’: Take Flight! Wildlife Education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Mark Booth, director of Take Flight! Wildlife Education.

Take Flight! offers traveling educational programs for schools, clubs, nature fairs, and other groups interested in learning about wildlife and ecology.

Booth brought along two friends — a barred owl and an American kestrel — and shared some advice on what people should do if they find an injured bird.

“It’s tricky because the bird has no idea you’re trying to help them and they’re terrified of you. So get them in a dark quiet thing as soon as possible — a cardboard box works. Get piece of towel on the bottom so they have some grip, use heavy gloves or a blanket because they can use their feet to defend themselves,” Booth said. “The most important thing is to get them to a federally- licensed wildlife rehabilitator. The DNR website has a list by county of all the federally licensed rehabbers.”