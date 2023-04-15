‘Pet Pals TV’: Taking time to ‘Paws & Think’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lisa Gupton, Diane Aurand, and Lulu the therapy dog from Paws & Think, a nonprofit organization that brings the love of therapy dogs to at-risk communities.

“There are so many studies out there that talk about the physical differences that you’ll see after you see a dog. So, that’s really why we’re there, just to make people happy and let these dogs do what they’re good at,” Gupton said.

To learn more about Paws & Think, enjoy the full interview above. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, visit their website!