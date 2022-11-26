Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Beth White of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators — and a special animal guest — to discuss the organization’s mission and what people should and shouldn’t do to help keep wildlife safe during the winter.

Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Hope that provides veterinary care, rehabilitation, and release of reptiles, birds, mammals, and birds of prey that are native to Indiana.

It’s okay to set out feed for songbirds during the winter, but don’t do the same for animals like squirrels or raccoons, White says.

“As far as the mammals go, we like to say: a fed animal is a dead animal. We don’t want to feed the mammals because you might be great with a raccoon coming running up to your porch for lunch, but your neighbor, when it comes running up, might get terrified. And then that animal might get picked up by animal control and euthanized. But as far as the songbirds, they’re a wonderful thing to feed. It’s great to feed them. You enjoy it. You get a closer connection with nature.”

