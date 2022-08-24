Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, marketing director for Visit Indiana, to talk about the “Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Contest.”

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, and Indiana’s First Dog Henry are looking for adorable dogs in great locations across the state.

A different dog will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will receive:

A note from Indiana’s first dog, Henry

An exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana

A feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels

The best social media channel for submitting dog photos is Instagram, according to Howell.

“Instagram is the best way. Use #DogsINIndiana. Most people post their photos (on Instagram) but we are checking all the social media and the Visit Indiana website,” Howell said. “There’s an actual uploader and you can upload your photo right there if you’re not keen on any of the social media.”

Check out the Visit Indiana website for more information or submit a photo!

Watch the full interview in the video above.