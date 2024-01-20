‘Pet Pals TV’: Visiting the Veterinary Medical Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

No matter what profession someone is in, there are changes that have to be kept up with.

Dock shares with Patty and News 8 his recent visit to the Veterinary Medical Expo in Orlando, Florida, and all of the things he learned during the convention. He also shares what surprised him the most, as well as what changes he saw in the veterinarian profession.

