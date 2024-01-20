Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Visiting the Veterinary Medical Expo

Pet Pals TV: Visiting the Veterinary Medical Expo

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

No matter what profession someone is in, there are changes that have to be kept up with.

Dock shares with Patty and News 8 his recent visit to the Veterinary Medical Expo in Orlando, Florida, and all of the things he learned during the convention. He also shares what surprised him the most, as well as what changes he saw in the veterinarian profession.

Watch the full interview above for more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Grown: Tipton County Farmers’...
Local News /
13 third-graders killed in school...
International News /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
How to stay healthy during...
Health Spotlight /
Plane makes emergency landing on...
National News /
Why you should pay attention...
Weather Stories /
Texas prosecutor convenes grand jury...
National News /
What’s next in Delphi murders...
I-Team 8 /