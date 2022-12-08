Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Wanting a pet for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Cheri Storms, the executive director of Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, to talk about the best way to get a pet for Christmas.

“The family can go on the quest for an adoptable pet altogether. And on our page…we’ve launched an adoption guide to let people know how to find their perfect match,” Storms said.

Watch the full interview to learn more about adopting pets during the holidays.