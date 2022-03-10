Sports

Circle City Broadcasting, Indianapolis Indians announce 2022 broadcast schedule

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general stadium view during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) and Randy Lewandowski, President and General Manager of the Indianapolis Indians, today announced the Indians’ 2022 broadcast schedule. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will air 35 games, the first telecast will be the club’s season opener on Tuesday, April 5 on MyINDY-TV 23.

“Circle City Broadcasting is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and provide our viewers a front row seat to Triple-A baseball,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “This further expands our sports lineup on MyINDY-TV 23 and WISH-TV, solidifying our commitment as Indiana’s local sports stations.”

“The Indianapolis Indians are eager to showcase Indians baseball and Victory Field to Central Indiana households on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 this season,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. “Circle City Broadcasting serves more than one million households. With 35 telecasts, we are able to bring the excitement of Indians baseball directly into the homes of our great fans on a regular basis.”

The full 2022 broadcast lineup is available on WISHTV.com.

MyINDY-TV 23 is also the local broadcast home to Indy Eleven and a robust schedule of Indiana High School Athletic Association sports contests. MyINDY-TV 23 and sister station WISH-TV collectively broadcast over 100 live sporting events per year.