Fever fans excited ahead of historic WNBA draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Fever are excited to make history in Monday night’s WNBA draft, and fans can be a part of it all.

With five of the 36 draft picks, including the coveted first overall selection, the Fever are in a strong position to bring in some top talent.

General Manager Lin Dunn has already expressed interest in South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, who has been the consensus No. 1 overall draft pick all season. Dunn has praised Boston’s size, knowledge, character, and leadership, making her a prime candidate for the Fever’s top pick.

The Fever own five of 36 draft picks and Fever head coach Christie Sides says she’s been doing plenty of research.

“When we did a deep dive into all these players, obviously, the ones that stand out as the better basketball players, that’s kind of the easy thing,” Sides said. “Then you have to really get into who they are as people and their character because that is going to be something this year is going to be really focused on — just building this new culture, adding structure and discipline, and setting expectations.”

Get in on the action at the Fever Draft Party

Fans are invited to Monday night’s Fever Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The draft kicks off at 7 p.m., with the draft party starting an hour earlier. Fans will have the chance to meet including Fever forward Queen Egbo, who will be available for autographs and pictures.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Fans can also check out the Family Fun Zone or hang out on the court between draft picks. Food and drinks will be available throughout the night.

Free parking will be available in the Virginia Avenue Garage across from the Fieldhouse.

This historic draft is not to be missed for any basketball fan in Indianapolis, so pick up your free tickets at the Fever website.