Indiana Pacers

Pacers’ Sykes carries late father’s memory on improbable journey to NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At one point in time, all Keifer Sykes wanted was a 50-minute train ride, by himself, from Chicago’s impoverished south side to a gymnasium on the west side.

The gym belongs to the John Marshall Metropolitan High School Commandos, a prep basketball powerhouse dating back to a pair of Illinois High School Association state championships in the late 1950s.

In 1994, the Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary “Hoop Dreams” followed two players on the John Marshall team, and the program’s legacy was later carried forward by two future professionals WNBA All-Star Cappie Pondexter and tenacious NBA point guard Patrick Beverly.

Sykes, at just 13 years old, enrolled at Marshall and began the 50-minute commute each way, every school day, for four years.

“My brother went there, and I really wanted to go there bad. Seeing all their battles, knowing they were a powerhouse, knowing I had to go to this school to get recruited, to get out of my situation. To get out of poverty.”

“I was in the mindset, already at 13 years old, I am going to do whatever it takes.”

“My parents had a lot of trust in me, I knew I had to make them proud so I wasn’t going to get distracted by anything, or do anything wrong. Having street smarts, just growing in Chicago, that still helps me today. That responsibility helped mold me.”

“It was difficult, it is something I am still dealing with to this day. I would to see him in the gym, me going against Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, starting and playing against our hometown Chicago Bulls. …

“I remember making that three-hour drive home from college, turning down my block and just bursting out in tears. I would never forget that, because all of those moments became real. To be honest, I had insomnia, for a year or two. Couldn’t sleep … I was lost for a while.”

“I think every step of the way was necessary. … People said I was small. People didn’t know my intangibles. I had to continue to prove myself. It was a long road, but I am grateful for it. I have a global perspective, to be to go to Australia, Milan, China, all of these beautiful places. Now to be here, I see things so much differently than guys who have had this since they got out of high school.”

“I have been absorbing everything. My motto these past few weeks has been absorb and elevate. I have seen Russell Westbrook, LeBron (James). I got to play against Steph Curry on TNT, get a big win. After that, play Chris Paul, he gave a nice lesson. We are continuing to play all of these games, against these hall of famers, great point guard. Also, we went to New Orleans, I didn’t play but like I said, talking and absorbing everything on my team.”

“I did that video and to see it up on the Jumbotron, all of those things to me are amazing. Because then I get to play in the second half and when I got home last night, that was the moment God was speaking to me. I was ready to play, scored seven quick points, and I am just grateful for every time I get out there. Just trying to play hard, encourage my team and make the best of my time for sure.”

“I don’t even know. My dad, he was always crying when he was proud, so he would always show that vulnerability. He would definitely be soaking it in because he was a super father. Man, that is something is definitely close to my heart that I think about a lot.”