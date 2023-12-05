Colts Insider reveals the biggest reason Indianapolis beat the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fourth straight game, the Indianapolis Colts are enjoying a Victory Monday.

The Colts on Sunday defeated its AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans on the road 31-28 in an overtime thriller.

It marked the first time since 2018 that Indianapolis swept Tennessee, and WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen explained that the Colts’ unsung wide receiver is the biggest reason why.

“Alec Pierce,” Bowen said. “How he started the game and how he ended the game. We’ve kind of been waiting for that. To be fair to Alec, I don’t think he’s had the proper quarterback play to accentuate his strengths as a deep ball player, going up and making those plays down the field. And on a day where you really struggled inside the red zone,… you needed some big plays.”

In a conversation with News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan, Bowen also talked about Garnder Minshew’s performance against Tennessee, as well as how crucial the Colts’ special teams unit was in the big road win.

The Colts return to action this weekend when they head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

