Colts’ Quenton Nelson hosts celebrity softball game for cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson is staying busy ahead of next week’s Training Camp.

The five-time Pro Bowler on Saturday hosted the Blocking Cancer: Celebrity Softball Game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.

The event paired with Friday night’s charity dinner and auction at the Lucas Estate in Carmel to help raise money for cancer research and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Some of the biggest Colts names past and present participated, from TY Hilton and Bill Brooks to Zaire Franklin, Alec Pierce and Gardner Minshew.

Nelson admitted he’s not the best softball player but was excited to have the celebrity game as part of his fundraising weekend.

“Cancer affects everyone whether that’s directly or indirectly so a lot of guys have a reason to be here today,” Nelson said. “For them to come out, they could be anywhere they want. They could be back in their hometowns today and for them to get here a week before camp and play in this game means a lot.”

Franklin said before Saturday’s game, “You know, when big Q calls, we answer. Obviously, Quenton is always going to be there for us, he’s always got out back on and off the field and just being able to come and support him and, even more importantly, support a great cause is always full of good things. Definitely just have to make that time to be in the community, be out in Indy. It’s a beautiful day out there. Let’s go hit some dingers.”

The Colts on Tuesday will move in to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield before Training Camp officially kicks off Wednesday.